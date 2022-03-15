Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Up 17% Over Last Week

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $60,919.02 and approximately $89,559.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.75 or 0.06649054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,517.43 or 1.00067860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040118 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars.

