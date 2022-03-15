Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of BAH opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $108,899,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 611,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.