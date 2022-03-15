Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BOZTY opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Boozt AB has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

