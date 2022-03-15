Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BOZTY opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Boozt AB has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

