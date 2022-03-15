Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 313,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 328,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE BQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. 199,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,790. Boqii has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.
Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.19. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 89.22% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boqii will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Boqii (Get Rating)
Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.
