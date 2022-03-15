Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 313,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 328,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE BQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. 199,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,790. Boqii has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.19. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 89.22% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boqii will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boqii by 425.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boqii by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boqii by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boqii by 1,237.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 78,766 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

