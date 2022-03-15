BoringDAO (BOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.18 Million

BoringDAO (BOR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $48.18 million and $7,869.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for about $335.43 or 0.00857386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

