Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Gap Up to $9.54

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $9.89. Boxed shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 1,353 shares changing hands.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29.
Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxed (BOXD)
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.