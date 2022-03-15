Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Gap Up to $9.54

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $9.89. Boxed shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 1,353 shares changing hands.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Boxed alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $2,513,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.