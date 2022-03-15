Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$230.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$230.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$249.23.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of TSE BYD traded down C$5.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$150.06. The stock had a trading volume of 112,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,471. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$145.72 and a 12 month high of C$267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 70.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$176.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$209.81.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.