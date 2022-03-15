Brian Gerson Purchases 4,642 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,498,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

