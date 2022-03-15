Brilliant Earth Group Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 22nd (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group’s (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. Brilliant Earth Group had issued 8,333,333 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $99,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRLT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $20.39.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,189,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

