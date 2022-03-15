British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Purchases 30 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter purchased 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £152.40 ($198.18).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Simon Carter bought 27 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £147.15 ($191.35).

LON:BLND traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 504 ($6.55). 294,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49. British Land Company Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 563.80 ($7.33). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 531.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 519.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.50) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.61) to GBX 630 ($8.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.04) to GBX 650 ($8.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.50) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.93).

British Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.