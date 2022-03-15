Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 261 shares of company stock valued at $159,005. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $19.84 on Tuesday, hitting $587.64. 15,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,728. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $588.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.19. The company has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

