Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $24.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $592.36. The company had a trading volume of 116,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,728. The business’s 50-day moving average is $588.38 and its 200-day moving average is $560.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $242.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 261 shares of company stock worth $159,005. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

