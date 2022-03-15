Brokerages Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Announce -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.47). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings of ($2.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth $481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 111,231.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $931.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

