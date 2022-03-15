Brokerages Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.20. Copart posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart has a twelve month low of $104.08 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day moving average is $140.10.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

