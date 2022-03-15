Brokerages Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.43 billion and the lowest is $7.40 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $31.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.77 billion to $31.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.75 billion to $33.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,613 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,492,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,965,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Jabil by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after acquiring an additional 281,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,095,000 after acquiring an additional 257,615 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

