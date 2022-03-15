Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) to post sales of $82.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.86 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $62.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $340.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.99 million to $346.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $369.07 million, with estimates ranging from $358.41 million to $378.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

