Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will report sales of $19.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $20.40 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $84.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $86.80 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $90.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million.

CVCY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

CVCY opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $274.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

