Brokerages Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 2.49.

In related news, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Coty by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 64,377 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 1,090.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 940,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Coty by 111,779.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

