Brokerages Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.93 Million

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) to post $134.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.52 million and the lowest is $123.61 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $69.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $523.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $571.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $489.02 million, with estimates ranging from $460.43 million to $527.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $834.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 259,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.