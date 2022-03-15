Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will report sales of $57.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $48.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $254.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.26 million to $255.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $282.41 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

NYSE FC opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $604.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $52.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

