Brokerages Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) to announce $7.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.56 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $34.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.47 billion to $36.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.06 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

NTR stock opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 404.5% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 202,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

