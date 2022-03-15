Brokerages Expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PECO traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,825. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

