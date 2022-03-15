Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.