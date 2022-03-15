Bruce N. Alpert Acquires 4,000 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) President Bruce N. Alpert bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GDV traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. 129,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.00. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

