Bruce N. Alpert Acquires 4,000 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) President Bruce N. Alpert bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
GDV traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. 129,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.00. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
