Bruns H. Grayson Buys 100,000 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RBBN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 706,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 242.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 806,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

RBBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

