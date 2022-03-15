Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 731,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 21.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BC stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.01. 871,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,512. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.49.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.