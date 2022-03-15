Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Sells 2,040 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.69. The company had a trading volume of 33,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,569. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,310,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,660,000 after buying an additional 78,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

