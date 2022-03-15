Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Acquires 30,150 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 30,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $481,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 400 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,292.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 557,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,822. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $129.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 333.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 42,170 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

