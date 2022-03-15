Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Insider Christos Dimopoulos Sells 16,000 Shares

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,161. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 87.5% during the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter worth $1,603,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 164,573 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

