Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $725.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $38.64.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech (Get Rating)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.