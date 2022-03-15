Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $725.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $38.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Burning Rock Biotech (Get Rating)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.