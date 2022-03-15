Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Rick D. Day Buys 1,130 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. 704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,663. The company has a market cap of $512.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.88. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

