BuzzFeed (BZFD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BZFD opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

BZFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

BuzzFeed Inc is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc, formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

