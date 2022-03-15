BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

NYSE BWXT opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

