BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Trading Up 3.2%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.39. Approximately 245,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 114,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

