BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Trading Up 3.2%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.39. Approximately 245,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 114,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55.
About BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BYD (BYDDF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.