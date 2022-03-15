Bytom (BTM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.09 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $36.21 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.76 or 0.00271941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001195 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,741,020,638 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,215,281 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

