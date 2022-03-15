Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CEO Scott Bender Sells 79,329 Shares

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CEO Scott Bender sold 79,329 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $4,441,630.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $4,198,547.72.

WHD stock traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 728,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,032. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cactus by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 269,088 shares during the period.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

