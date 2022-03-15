Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CEO Scott Bender Sells 82,067 Shares

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $4,198,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cactus alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Scott Bender sold 79,329 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $4,441,630.71.

Cactus stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,032. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,019,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Cactus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cactus by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cactus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period.

About Cactus (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.