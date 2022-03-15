CafeSwap Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $103.00 (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (BREW) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $271,617.75 and approximately $103.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.06 or 0.06629807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,201.58 or 0.99997436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00040848 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 11,956,286 coins and its circulating supply is 11,655,667 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

