Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

CVGW opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $621.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $81.92.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

