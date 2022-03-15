Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $32.62 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 7487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 596.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $649.31 million, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.