Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $32.62 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 7487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.
The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $649.31 million, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.87.
Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.
