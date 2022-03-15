Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78-2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.Caleres also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE CAL traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. 736,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,527. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $751.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. Caleres’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caleres by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,932,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,552,000 after purchasing an additional 171,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 134,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Caleres by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

