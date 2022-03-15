Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Caleres updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

CAL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 736,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $751.52 million, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Caleres alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Caleres by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Caleres by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Caleres by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.