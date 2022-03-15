Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

NYSE CAL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. 727,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,306. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.52 million, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Caleres by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Caleres by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Caleres by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Caleres by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

