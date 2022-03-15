Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 54,780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

