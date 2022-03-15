Callisto Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.47 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $20.47 million and $37,466.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.26 or 0.06669614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00065766 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

