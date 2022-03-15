Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $54.87, but opened at $51.66. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $52.22, with a volume of 13,090 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,038 shares of company stock worth $44,529,456. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,189,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $3,171,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $2,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 53.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $824,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

