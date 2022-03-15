Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.
The firm has a market cap of $129.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calloway’s Nursery (CLWY)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.