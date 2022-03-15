Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Down 22.6% in February

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 816,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

NYSE CPT opened at $164.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,551 shares of company stock worth $29,889,141. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,775,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,006,000 after purchasing an additional 133,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $409,197,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

