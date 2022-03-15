Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Camping World stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

