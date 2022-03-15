Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.55

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.51. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 17,115 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.55%.

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.